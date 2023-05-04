UW Safety Kamo'i Latu settles civil lawsuit from sex assault case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin senior safety Kamo'i Latu agreed to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a sexual assault case in 2018.
According to Hawaii News Now, Latu and Jayden de Laura, the starting quarterback at the University of Arizona, agreed to pay a woman who says she was raped by the players in October of 2018. The case was handled in juvenile court.
Latu is entering his second year at Wisconsin. He spent his first two seasons at Utah.
WKOW reached out to a UW spokesman for comment on Latu's status on the team but did not immediately hear back.