UW softball falls short of Super Regional in loss to Florida

  • Updated
Badger-Softball

GAINESVILLE (WKOW) -- Earlier in the day, Wisconsin rallied to keep their season alive in a 7-6 walk-off win over Georgia Tech to play for the regional championship against the Florida Gators.

The Gators came out firing in the bottom half of the opening frame scoring 10 runs to jump ahead early. The Badgers were unable to muster up a comeback as they fell 14th-ranked Florida, 11-0 in five innings.

Wisconsin made their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Yvette Healy. The Badgers fell a win shy of their first Super Regional appearance.

