UW softball falls short of Super Regional in loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE (WKOW) -- Earlier in the day, Wisconsin rallied to keep their season alive in a 7-6 walk-off win over Georgia Tech to play for the regional championship against the Florida Gators.
The Gators came out firing in the bottom half of the opening frame scoring 10 runs to jump ahead early. The Badgers were unable to muster up a comeback as they fell 14th-ranked Florida, 11-0 in five innings.
▪️ 30-win season for the seventh time under head coach @YvetteHealy— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) May 22, 2022
▪️ Ninth @NCAASoftball tournament berth
▪️ Fifth NCAA regional final appearance in the last six tries
Thank you #Badgers fans for your support!#RoadToWCWS || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VC4YEo2Ay7
Wisconsin made their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Yvette Healy. The Badgers fell a win shy of their first Super Regional appearance.