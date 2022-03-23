UW Volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield advocates for same TV exposure as women's basketball tournament

MADISON (WKOW))-- The NCAA Volleyball Championship set a record for TV viewership last December as 1.2 million spectators watched Wisconsin win the national title in five sets over Nebraska on ESPN2.
Saturday's @NCAAVolleyball Championship on ESPN2, delivered nearly 1.2M viewers for @BadgerVB's thrilling 5-set win over @HuskervballThe most-viewed women's college volleyball match ever on ESPN networks - capping a record #NCAAVB event pic.twitter.com/vSpfPkWbnw— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 21, 2021
That is despite not having any games televised through the first two rounds.
"Basically, we went dark," Wisconsin Volleyball Coach Kelly Sheffield said. "Our sport went dark to the general public. We can do better. We need to do better. Without that momentum, we still had the best viewership we've ever had."
Been reading his quotes and agree with @KellyPSheffield of @BadgerVB. The sport needs more national attention. Saw the @NCAAVolleyball Final Four a few years ago in Minnesota and it was one of the best championships I've been to in terms of environment, passion and excitement. https://t.co/ES73vPexYv— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 23, 2022
That is a stark difference from women's college basketball, with all of its first and second-round match-ups distributed nationally.
"This isn't year one," Sheffield said. "This has been happening for quite a few years where every single women's basketball game is being televised, as it should be. It's incredibly entertaining. Me and my family are having a lot of fun watching it, but you can't help but ask the question, how come we did not have a single game on linear television throughout the first two rounds?"
Women’s basketball on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, & ESPNU. Meanwhile, only way to watch volleyball during first weekend of our tourney was on streaming service. The difference in coverage of the two sports is a slap in the face. No way there’s that much difference in viewership.— Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) March 19, 2022
"We are seeing how people are responding positively to women's basketball, and let's get the same type of exposure for women's volleyball and watch what happens," Sheffield added.
He knows some of the logistics will have to change.
"We do go up against the mammoth sport of football but then put us on Monday, put us on Tuesdays, put us on Wednesdays, come with us with some type of solution of how can we elevate."
Coach Sheffield has the platform, and he'll continue to use it to make a difference.
"If not us, then who?"
"We are heading in the right direction, things have never been more exciting in that front than what it is right now, and we have not arrived yet," Sheffield said.