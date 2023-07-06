 Skip to main content
UW volleyball star Danielle Hart signs with Athletes Unlimited

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin volleyball standout Danielle Hart will turn pro following Thursday's news that she signed with Athletes Unlimited. Hart was drafted by the pro organization this past March.

The middle blocker earned third team American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American honors while being named first team All-Big Ten following her 2022 season with Wisconsin.

Athletes Unlimited Volleyball is a professional league in the United States that begins its third season in October.

