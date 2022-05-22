UW-Whitewater baseball advances to NCAA DIII Super Regionals

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The UW-Whitewater Warhawks punched their ticket to the next round in the NCAA Division 3 Baseball Tournament after their winner-take-all victory over Aurora University, 12-8, on Sunday afternoon.
The Spartans forced the seventh game after winning 13-8 earlier in the day but the Warhawks answered in Game 2.
Burlington native Zach Campbell went a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate driving in three RBI along with a walk and scoring three runs. The Waterford junior Matt Korman also drove in four runs in the winning effort.
The Warhawks claimed their first regional round title since 2016.