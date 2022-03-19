UW-Whitewater falls short in D3 National Championship game

PITTSBURGH (WKOW)-- The No. 12 ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's basketball team lost to Hope 71-58 in the Division III Women's Basketball Championship at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing in her final game at UW-W, Rebekah Schumacher tallied a team-high 14 points with three rebounds and three steals. Senior Johanna Taylor added 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.
Aleah Grundahl was named to the All-Tournament Team following the game.
The Warhawks finished the season with a 28-5 overall record, which counts for the second-most wins in program history.