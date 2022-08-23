UW-Whitewater picked as WIAC football favorites

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Whitewater Warhawks have been tabbed as the preseason favorites in the WIAC again this football season.
The Warhawks are the defending conference champions and winners of 13 of the last 16 titles. UW-Whitewater is ranked fourth nationally in NCAA Division III by multiple outlets.
UW-Platteville has been projected to finish fifth in the league.
2022 Preseason Predictions--Voted on by WIAC Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors
2021 Record
1. UW-Whitewater (13-1 overall, 7-0 WIAC)
2. UW-La Crosse (9-3, 6-1)
3. UW-River Falls (9-2, 5-2)
4. UW-Oshkosh (6-3, 4-3)
5. UW-Platteville (4-6, 3-4)
6. UW-Stout (5-5, 2-5)
7. UW-Eau Claire (3-7, 1-6)
8. UW-Stevens Point (2-8, 0-7)