UW-Whitewater primed for another successful season

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater once again enters this season with a target on their back. They are preseason picked to win the WIAC and ranked fourth nationally.
"Everybody wanting to beat us. It makes you feel good," Senior Wide Receiver Tyler Holte said.
"The veterans that we have back and the leadership group, just truly amazing," UW-Whitewater Head Coach Kevin Bullis said.
One of these veterans is senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski who appeared in nine games last season, completing 56% of his passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Now, it's his time to take charge.
"Just getting better every day since I came here," Lewandowski said. "I learned that from Coach Bullis, getting one percent better, and that kind of got me to where I am now."
"I mean he has always been a confident young man but to really rein in and bring that offense to them and him to them," Bullis said.
He has the pieces around him, including Holte who hauled in 11 receiving touchdowns last season.
"I am just excited to get back out there and play against some really good competition and show everyone what we have," Holte said.
The Warhawks will be tested right out of the gates with fifth-ranked St. John's. They will follow that up against the number one team in the country, Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders are the defending champions and ended UW-Whitewater's 2021 season.
"You know, we've got unfinished business with them because we finished our season against them last year, and so I mean to be able to play number four and number one, in the first two games, is going to be great preparation for us really opening up our conference season against La Crosse," Bullis said.
The Warhawks are looking for their first national championship since 2014