UW-Whitewater surges in second half vs. St. John's in 56-28 victory

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Hosting No. 4 St. John's in the home opener, the No. 8 Warhawks (2-0, 0-0) used a lethal running attack to claim the 56-28 win.
Quarterback Jason Ceniti finished Saturday's outing completing 11 of his 16 passing attempts for 175 yards and three touchdowns while he rushed for 18 yards with a touchdown.
Running back Tamir Thomas delivered a monster outing rushing for 179 yards on 17 attempts and a touchdown trio. Thomas' sole reception of the day was a 15-yard score.
The Warhawks will travel to Belton, TX to face the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Week 3.