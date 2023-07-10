UW-Whitewater wheelchair basketball coach finds success coaching Warhawks, and playing for Team USA

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater wheelchair basketball coach Jake Williams never played organized basketball until he played in a wheelchair, giving him a closer connection to his athletes.
"I wasn't like the best athlete growing up," Williams said. "I couldn't jump the highest or run the fastest or anything like that, but my reflexes were always very very fast."
At 16 years old his life changed forever, getting hit by a car while riding his bike, resulting in paralysis below the waist.
"I don't know where my life would be had I not gotten hurt, but I know it's probably a lot better the life I'm living now after the accident than it was before," Williams said. "Obviously we can't see into the future, but I look at where I was then and I really didn't have a direction of where I wanted to go."
Within four months of the injury Williams was playing wheelchair basketball for the first time in his life.
"Everything I have now, everything that I own is because of wheelchair basketball," Williams said.
Less than two years after the injury he went to college to play the game that became his newfound love, when originally he never thought he'd attend college. He ended up winning a national championship at UW-Whitewater, changing his life forever.
Williams went on to win two Paralympic gold medals, and recently won his third World Games medal.
"I look at myself as extremely lucky that I'm in the position that I am that I broke into the international game with the teammates I've had, so I think I'm very lucky because of that," Williams said.
Back at Whitewater in his second year as the Warhawks' head coach, Williams is balancing basketball coaching and playing, with hopes to three-peat at the Paralympics in 2024.
"That's kind of what I'm planning now, just one more games and then hopefully we turn it over to the next generation and they continue the tradition of success," Williams said.