Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW-Whitewater's Aleah Grundahl to have jersey displayed at Hall of Fame

  Updated
  • 0
Aleah Grundahl 7-14

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater All-American Aleah Grundahl will have her jersey displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennesse in recognition of her outstanding play during the 2022-23 season. The exhibit showcases the sport's top players across the nation at ever level.

The DeForest product says the honor is "something you dream about."

"The more we talk about it, the more awesome [it is]. It will definitely be something I'll never forget," said Grundahl, who plans to visit the museum within the next year.

In four seasons with UW-Whitewater, Grundahl is averaging 13.8 points, 2.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Last season, Grundahl averaged 14.3 points while shooting a career-high .370 from three-point range. 

The Warhawks standout has had a prolific four seasons but credits her success to every player and coach in the program.

Additionally, she wants to show young, upcoming players the possibilities if they work hard and keep pushing.

"It takes a lot of effort in your day and some days you don't want to get to the gym, but you have to, so enjoy it, but also holding yourself [accountable]."

Grundahl will enter her fifth season at UWW after exercising her extra year of eligibility. While she's looking to keep growing her game, the bigger focus is helping her team win a national championship.

