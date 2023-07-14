UW-Whitewater's Aleah Grundahl to have jersey displayed at Hall of Fame

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater All-American Aleah Grundahl will have her jersey displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennesse in recognition of her outstanding play during the 2022-23 season. The exhibit showcases the sport's top players across the nation at ever level.
The DeForest product says the honor is "something you dream about."
"The more we talk about it, the more awesome [it is]. It will definitely be something I'll never forget," said Grundahl, who plans to visit the museum within the next year.
In four seasons with UW-Whitewater, Grundahl is averaging 13.8 points, 2.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Last season, Grundahl averaged 14.3 points while shooting a career-high .370 from three-point range.
The Warhawks standout has had a prolific four seasons but credits her success to every player and coach in the program.
Additionally, she wants to show young, upcoming players the possibilities if they work hard and keep pushing.
"It takes a lot of effort in your day and some days you don't want to get to the gym, but you have to, so enjoy it, but also holding yourself [accountable]."
Grundahl will enter her fifth season at UWW after exercising her extra year of eligibility. While she's looking to keep growing her game, the bigger focus is helping her team win a national championship.