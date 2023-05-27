 Skip to main content
UW-Whitewater's Christian Patzka wins national title with record breaking performance

Christian Patzka

Photo courtesy: UW-Whitewater Athletics

Rochester, NY (WKOW)  UW-Whitewater sophomore and Wisconsin Heights alum, Christian Patzka, won the Division III National Championship in the 3,000 meter steeplechase on Saturday.

Patzka won the event with a time of 8:42.46, breaking the NCAA DIII record, as well as records for the DIII championship, the facility, and the Warhawks' program. The win also earns Patzka All-American honors for the third time in his career.

While it's Patzka's first ever national championship, he won the WIAC championship in the indoor 5,000 meter run and the 3,000 meter steeplechase in 2022.

Patzka was a WIAA Division III state champion in cross country at Wisconsin Heights High School.

