UW-Whitewater's Christian Patzka wins national title with record breaking performance

Rochester, NY (WKOW) — UW-Whitewater sophomore and Wisconsin Heights alum, Christian Patzka, won the Division III National Championship in the 3,000 meter steeplechase on Saturday.
Patzka won the event with a time of 8:42.46, breaking the NCAA DIII record, as well as records for the DIII championship, the facility, and the Warhawks' program. The win also earns Patzka All-American honors for the third time in his career.
🚨NEW RECORD🚨— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 27, 2023
Christian Patzka of @UWWAthletics takes down the men's 3,000m steeplechase championship record with his time of 8:42.46.#D3tf | #WhyD3 pic.twitter.com/YrbyhKaJ2v
While it's Patzka's first ever national championship, he won the WIAC championship in the indoor 5,000 meter run and the 3,000 meter steeplechase in 2022.
Patzka was a WIAA Division III state champion in cross country at Wisconsin Heights High School.