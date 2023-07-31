UW-Whitewater's Pat Miller announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's basketball head coach Pat Miller has announced his retirement after 22 years leading the program.
Miller leaves an amazing legacy that includes winning two Division III national championship (2002, 2012) and making 10 NCAA national tournament appearances, including three trips to the Final Four.
Miller also led the Warhawks to six WIAC titles and five WIAC Tournament championships.
"Pat will go down as one of the most successful college basketball coaches ever," Athletic Director Ryan Callahan said in a press release. "His legacy and impact will be felt in Warhawk athletics forever. I am grateful for my time working with Pat and getting to know his wonderful family. His service to UW-Whitewater is outstanding and he has made our athletics department and the Warhawk family stronger."
The longtime coach played three seasons of his own at UW-Whitewater in which he was a co-captain of the 1989 national championship team.
Assistant Coach Jarod Wichser will be the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.