 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW women's basketball drops Brew City Battle fight with Kansas State, 77-63

  • 0
Badger WBB Brew City

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, Wisconsin and Kansas State opened up the Brew City Battle doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Badgers got off to a great start but couldn't keep up with the Wildcats and their second half surge, falling 77-63.

Julie Pospisilova and Maty Wilke led Wisconsin with 17 points. Avery LaBarbera collected 13 in addition to Serah Williams' 12-point contribution.

However, Gabby Gregory's 25 points, which included going 4-of-11 from three-point range, propelled Kansas State to the win.

The Badgers are now 1-1 on the season. They'll return to the Kohl Center on Sunday, November 13 to host North Florida.

Tags

Recommended for you