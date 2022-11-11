UW women's basketball drops Brew City Battle fight with Kansas State, 77-63

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, Wisconsin and Kansas State opened up the Brew City Battle doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Badgers got off to a great start but couldn't keep up with the Wildcats and their second half surge, falling 77-63.
Julie Pospisilova and Maty Wilke led Wisconsin with 17 points. Avery LaBarbera collected 13 in addition to Serah Williams' 12-point contribution.
However, Gabby Gregory's 25 points, which included going 4-of-11 from three-point range, propelled Kansas State to the win.
The Badgers are now 1-1 on the season. They'll return to the Kohl Center on Sunday, November 13 to host North Florida.