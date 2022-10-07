UW women's hockey blanks St. Thomas, 5-0

MAIDSON (WKOW) -- The fifth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers collected their first WCHA win of the 2022-2023 season with a 5-0 decision over St. Thomas at the LaBahn Arena.
Sarah Wozniewicz, Kirsten Simms and Claire Enright each scored for the Badgers while Grace Shirley had two of her own.
"We just want to bring the energy to the ice and do whatever we can to keep pucks deep, keep pushing possession, work hard and get those gritty goals when needed. Today, it worked and we’re happy it happened," Simms said.
UW wraps up the home stand against St. Thomas on Saturday evening with a 6 p.m. puck drop.