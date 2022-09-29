UW Women's Hockey dominates Lindenwood in home opener

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin women's hockey hosted Lindenwood in its home opener on Thursday night. The Badgers dominated 6-0 to move to 2-1 on the season.
The Badgers had 72 shots on goal, compared to Lindenwood's three shots on goal. Wisconsin was 0-7 on PowerPlays.
Lacey Eden, Sophie Shirley, and Maddie Wheeler each had two goals in the win. Nicole LaMantia led the way with three assists.
Cami Kronish started in goal for Wisconsin coming away with a shutout. Kronish had three saves.
Wisconsin will host Lindenwood in game two of the series Friday night at 7 p.m.