UW's new soccer coach Neil Jones wants a strong culture on and off of the pitch

MADISON (WKOW) -- Newly-hired Wisconsin soccer coach Neil Jones has big goals entering his first full season with the Badgers. During the spring season, he wanted to get to know his new players.
When it comes to summer recruitment, he wants to strengthen his roster and the program's relationship with the Madison area.
"We recognize that we're a big part of this the city and we want to give a lot back to the community," Jones said.
Jones understands community outreach goes hand-in-hand when it comes to building a winning culture.
"These kids are a huge Badger fans. We want to connect with them and get them out to future games this fall. Madison wouldn't be the same without the University of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin wouldn't be the same without Madison," Jones said.
While the 2022 season is still a couple of months away, rising sophomore Ryan Keefe has already noticed Jones' 'no plays off' impact.
"He's going to make sure that every player is accountable. Everything is going to involve work. And that environment comes from the practices that he's going to lead," the Badger midfielder said.
Prior to being named the UW head coach, Jones led the Loyola-Chicago men's soccer program for nine seasons.