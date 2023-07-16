Vanessa Ho wins WSGA Women's Amateur; carries on UW tradition

VERONA (WKOW) -- Joining a special group, rising junior Vanessa Ho became the ninth Badger to win the Wisconsin Golf Association's Amateur State Championship.
She's grateful to carry on a tradition set by past UW women's golfers. The victory kept her humbled but made her hungry with the collegiate season around the corner.
"I was able to see my weakness and then to improve that weakness and become a better golfer. [Seeing the] strengths and weaknesses in your game.," Ho said. "I've grown a lot since freshman year. I was able to learn how to cooperate with my teammates, and to learn from them."
Golf has been a staple in Ho's life since she was seven years old. Her advice to her younger self: stay the course.
"I would say you need to continue this path. And you know that one day, you'll become a great golfer. You just need to be yourself and believe in yourself and practice hard and one day, you will win a trophy."
Ho shot a +12 in the 2023 Women's Amateur finishing six strokes ahead of soon-to-be Badger Izzi Stricker. According to Wisconsin.Golf, she plans to play in the Illinois Women's State Open from July 24-25.