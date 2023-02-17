Verona's Reese Cordray breaks program record

VERONA (WKOW) -- Three years went by in a flash for Verona senior Reese Cordray. The forward was part of the 2020 Wildcats team that captured the WIAA State Championship, which was the last time the program won it all.
For a program that sets high expectations from puck drop, missing out on the 2022 State Tournament left a sour taste but added determination.
"There's definitely added motivation," Cordray said. "Every game knowing that could be your last for Verona is definitely tough and makes us want to work a little harder. We're really excited because we know what we can do."
Cordray's senior season will be one to remember for a long time after he broke the program's all-time points record in late January.
Congrats to Reece Cordray!!
VAHS Hockey All Time Points Leader, 180 Points & Counting, Surpassing Charlie Parker ('14)
Verona alumnus and now-assistant coach Charlie Parker previously held the record. Since his pee-wee hockey days, Cordray has looked up to Parker and feels honored to have passed up some he's seen as a lifelong role model.
"They won state senior year. He was obviously pretty good [and] ended up playing college hockey and junior hockey. [I'm] just trying to model myself a little bit after him and just grow and turn in my own player."
Wildcats coach Joel Marshall has seen both Parker and Cordray thrive during their high school years and watched their friendship grow as well.
"They've always talked throughout the years even when Charlie was gone playing junior hockey in college hockey," said Marshall, who's led Verona for 16 seasons. "It's something I think he's always kind of looked up to."
The Verona Wildcats drew the No. 1 seed in their sectional side of the WIAA Division 1 Boys' Hockey Tournament. They'll face the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op in the Regional Final on Friday, February 17.