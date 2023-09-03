VOTE: Endzone Game of the Week (Week 4)

Vote for Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 4)
We're letting YOU decide where we should go for our Endzone Game of the Week! Vote below, and the matchup with the most votes will be the winner!
MADISON (WKOW) -- Conference play is heating up as teams put their undefeated records on the line. Vote on which game you think should be our Endzone Game of the Week.
Janesville Parker (2-1) at Janesville Craig (3-0)
Cross-town rivals will meet on the turf in this Big Eight matchup as Janesville Craig eyes a 4-0 start to the season. The Cougars are 6-3 in the last 10 years in this rivalry.
Verona (2-1) at Middleton (3-0)
This one is setting up to be a classic Big Eight matchup, as Middleton looks to stay undefeated. On the other side, Verona is looking for its third straight win after opening this season with a loss. The Wildcats have won four of the last six matchups between these two teams.
Brodhead/Juda (3-0) at Platteville (2-1)
This SWC matchup features an undefeated Brodhead/Juda team that is averaging 38 points per game. Platteville is hoping to bounce back against Brodhead/Juda after losing to them in back-to-back seasons.