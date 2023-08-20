 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

VOTE: Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 2)

  • Updated
  • 0
Endzone
Endzone Game of the Week

Our 27 Sports team wants to hear from your community for Endzone's Game of the Week. Here are the choices for Week 2:

Monroe (0-1) @ Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-0)

The Monroe Cheesemakers are looking to break into the win column after their narrow 25-20 Week 1 loss to Beaver Dam. Mount Horeb/Barneveld is fresh off a season-opening rout over McFarland, 51-0.

Baraboo (1-0) @ Beaver Dam (1-0)

Coming off their respective Week 1 victories, this non-conference clash pits the Badger Large against the Mississippi Valley. The Thunderbirds own the latest bragging rights after last year's 20-14 decision over the Golden Beavers.

Prairie du Chien (1-0) @ Darlington (1-0)

The SWC/SWAL showdown brings the reigning conference champions together for an early battle on the gridiron. Prairie du Chien collected a close 16-12 win over Aquinas while Darlington prevailed with a 34-7 outcome over Platteville.

Vote here: App users click here to vote

Vote for Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 2)

We're letting YOU decide where we should go for our Endzone Game of the Week! Vote below, and the matchup with the most votes will be the winner!

You voted:

Tags

