VOTE: Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 2)

Monroe (0-1) @ Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-0)
The Monroe Cheesemakers are looking to break into the win column after their narrow 25-20 Week 1 loss to Beaver Dam. Mount Horeb/Barneveld is fresh off a season-opening rout over McFarland, 51-0.
Baraboo (1-0) @ Beaver Dam (1-0)
Coming off their respective Week 1 victories, this non-conference clash pits the Badger Large against the Mississippi Valley. The Thunderbirds own the latest bragging rights after last year's 20-14 decision over the Golden Beavers.
Prairie du Chien (1-0) @ Darlington (1-0)
The SWC/SWAL showdown brings the reigning conference champions together for an early battle on the gridiron. Prairie du Chien collected a close 16-12 win over Aquinas while Darlington prevailed with a 34-7 outcome over Platteville.
