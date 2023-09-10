VOTE: Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 5)

WKOW (MADISON)-- Two contests stand out in week five of the high school football season. Vote here for the Endzone Game of the Week:
Sun Prairie East (2-2) at Sun Prairie West (4-0)
It's a Badger conference matchup featuring crosstown rivals, Sun Prairie East at Sun Prairie West. The Wolves are a perfect 4-0 on the season, coming off a one-point victory over Milton. The Cardinals are coming off a statement win over Beaver Dam 34-19, looking to build off of their momentum. This is the second matchup between these two teams. Last season, Sun Prairie East came away with the 54-7 victory.
Waterloo (4-0) at Marshall (4-0)
This is a great Eastern Suburban matchup between two of the top teams. Waterloo and Marshall are both off to perfect starts to their seasons, but one team will leave Friday's game with their first blemish on the schedule. Marshall has won the Eastern Suburban conference since it first started in 2020. Marshall has also defeated Waterloo in each of the last five seasons including a 42-0 win last year. Waterloo has the chance to change the course of history on Friday.