The playoff push is heating up as we have passed the halfway point of the regular season. Our Game of the Week options feature matchups with postseason implications.
VOTE: Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 6)
We're letting YOU decide where we should go for our Endzone Game of the Week! Vote below, and the matchup with the most votes will be the winner!
Janesville Craig (4-1) at Middleton (4-1)
The Cougars and Cardinals are chasing after a top spot in the Big Eight Conference. Two high-powered offenses, Janesville Craig is averaging 33 points per game while Middleton is averaging 34.
Verona (4-1) at Madison Memorial (3-2)
The Verona Wildcats will look to remain perfect in conference play but the Memorial Spartans stand in their way. Verona comes off a narrow 20-17 win over Janesville Parker. Memorial hopes to bounce back after a 31-20 loss to Middleton.
Sun Prairie West (4-1) at Waunakee (5-0)
In this Badger-Large showdown, the Sun Prairie West Wolves travel to face the undefeated Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors posted a crooked number in their 69-7 win over Watertown last week. The Wolves dropped their crosstown rivalry with Sun Prairie East, 40-7.