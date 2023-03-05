Warhawk men's, women's basketball programs punch Sweet 16 tickets

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Twice is very much nice for the UW-Whitewater Warhawks' basketball teams. Both men's and women's programs claimed Round of 16 spots in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.
Women's head coach Keri Carollo brought back a solid group of many that played in the 2023 NCAA National Championship Game last season. She's reminding her squad to not over-simplify things as they inch closer to their state title goal.
Men's head coach Pat Miller said he's seen his team play "with a purpose" as they continue to roll. The program unexpectedly lost Derek Gray over the summer and have been playing for their late teammate.
The women's team will face Trinity College on March 10 at 5 p.m. CT. A location has yet to be determined. The men's team will face Johns Hopkins University. Location and time have not been announced.