Washington Wizards select Johnny Davis with the 10th pick in the NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK ((WKOW))-- Johnny Davis' dreams came true when the Washington Wizards drafted him with the 10th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Davis became the first Badger since Frank Kaminsky to be drafted in the top-10. Kaminsky was drafted ninth overall in 2015. Devin Harris was also a lottery pick at number five in 2004.
The 6-5 guard led the Badgers to a Big Ten regular-season title in his sophomore campaign with Wisconsin. Davis averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, earning him Big Ten Player of the Year. Davis was also a 2021-22 consensus All-American First Team selection, winner of the 2021-22 Lute Olsen National Player of the Year and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, and a finalist for the 2021-22 Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy honors.
Davis will follow in his father's footsteps. Mark Davis played 13 seasons professionally, including 33 games in the NBA in 1988-89.