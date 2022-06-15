Waunakee girls soccer eager for state tournament: 'We want the gold ball'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verona,
moving northeast at 70 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona,
McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Marshall, Cottage Grove,
Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Deansville, East Bristol, Camp
Randall Stadium, Pine Bluff, Mount Vernon and Token Creek.

This includes the following Location Wisconsin State Capitol.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central
and southeastern Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central
and southeastern Wisconsin.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 371 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             MILWAUKEE
OZAUKEE               WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON,
DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN,
GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON,
LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD,
PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA,
WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin...
Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...
Western Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Sun Prairie, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam, Windsor, Columbus, Horicon, Juneau,
Deforest, Fall River, Hustisford, Burnett, Reeseville, Clyman,
Lowell, East Bristol, Atwater, Danville, South Beaver Dam, Token
Creek, Minnesota Junction and Leipsig.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Waunakee girls soccer eager for state tournament: 'We want the gold ball'

  • Updated
Waunakee Girls Soccer

WAUNAKEE (WKOW)-- The Waunakee girls soccer team is back in the state tournament for the second time in four years. The Warriors are in search of their first title since 2014. 

The Badger East conference champions are taking on Divine Savior Holy Angels in the state semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park. 

The Dashers are the defending state champions and return to the big stage for the third consecutive season. The Warriors know it will be a battle to get to the title game, but they say they are more than ready. 

"I feel really confident and ready," Waunakee Senior Riley Miller said. "I am confident in our team, and I think we really have been working hard." 

"Everybody knows what our goal is," Waunakee Senior Ava Bryan said. "Everybody knows what their role is and how to accomplish those goals." 

"We're not stopping until we get to the end," Waunakee Senior Lauren Clark said. "We want the gold ball. We want to come out with a state title at the end." 

"This is about us and what we want to do and what we are trying to do," Waunakee Head Coach Ben Voss said. "I think that if we stay consistent and stick to the game plan, give ourselves a chance to compete, and have a good chance to move on to Saturday." 

The Division 1 state championship game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

