Waunakee girls soccer eager for state tournament: 'We want the gold ball'

WAUNAKEE (WKOW)-- The Waunakee girls soccer team is back in the state tournament for the second time in four years. The Warriors are in search of their first title since 2014.
The Badger East conference champions are taking on Divine Savior Holy Angels in the state semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The Dashers are the defending state champions and return to the big stage for the third consecutive season. The Warriors know it will be a battle to get to the title game, but they say they are more than ready.
"I feel really confident and ready," Waunakee Senior Riley Miller said. "I am confident in our team, and I think we really have been working hard."
"Everybody knows what our goal is," Waunakee Senior Ava Bryan said. "Everybody knows what their role is and how to accomplish those goals."
"We're not stopping until we get to the end," Waunakee Senior Lauren Clark said. "We want the gold ball. We want to come out with a state title at the end."
"This is about us and what we want to do and what we are trying to do," Waunakee Head Coach Ben Voss said. "I think that if we stay consistent and stick to the game plan, give ourselves a chance to compete, and have a good chance to move on to Saturday."
The Division 1 state championship game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.