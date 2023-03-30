Waunakee junior getting ready to compete in Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) — Nine-year-old Adalyn Lupton is one of two junior golfers from Wisconsin who will compete at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday April 2 at the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
"It means a lot to me and I hope to go there again next year. It's really cool that we both love golf together, and I'm really excited to be going there with him."
Lupton made it into the national competition by winning a playoff at Medinah Country Club.
She'll be taking the trip to Augusta with her dad, who doubles as her golf coach.