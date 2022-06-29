 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waunakee's Regnier named Gatorade Player of the Year

Andrew Regnier

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunakee's Drew Regnier has been named the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

The junior won the WIAA Division 1 State Title in the 400 meters this season. He also placed second at the Nike Outdoor Nationals with a time of 47.66 seconds. That ranks No. 75 in the nation in the prep ranks this year. Regnier also finished fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the WIAA state meet.

Regnier also boasts a 4.03 GPA in the classroom. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year Award, which will be announced in July.