Waunakee's Regnier named Gatorade Player of the Year

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunakee's Drew Regnier has been named the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
The junior won the WIAA Division 1 State Title in the 400 meters this season. He also placed second at the Nike Outdoor Nationals with a time of 47.66 seconds. That ranks No. 75 in the nation in the prep ranks this year. Regnier also finished fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the WIAA state meet.
Regnier also boasts a 4.03 GPA in the classroom. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year Award, which will be announced in July.