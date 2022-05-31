Waunakee's Tyler Nelson heads to WIAA State Tennis with perfect record

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Could third time be the charm? Waunakee tennis senior Tyler Nelson sure hopes it could be.
The Warriors' tennis star is the top-seeded individual in the 2022 Division 1 bracket for state tennis and has a perfect 25-0 record.
Nelson will make his third appearance in the state tournament. He didn't advance past the second round in either try and missed out on the 2020 tournament after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reflecting on his past two trips, he's grateful both tries taught him how to "handle pressure."
"Obviously, I was really nervous coming in as a freshman, but this year I feel a lot more comfortable or a lot of other good players I've played with coming out. At the end of the day, I just got to focus on myself, not get caught up in everything that's going on, and really play my game."
The WIAA State Tennis Tournament begins on Thursday, June 2 and runs until Saturday, June 4 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.