WBCA announces latest Hall of Fame class

1019_high school basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced the latest Hall of Fame induction class. The Class of 2022 will be inducted on September 24th in Wisconsin Dells.

2022 WBCA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Friends of the Game

Nicholas Kartos, Founder of WisSports.net

Keith Noll, Team Wisconsin/Viking Club AAU

Referees

Bernie Barribeau, Oshkosh

Dean Oscar, Reedsburg

Players-Girls

Mistie Bass, Janesville Parker

Nicki (Taggart) Collen, Platteville

Kris Hey, Wauwatosa East

Stephanie (Schmitz) Janke, Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Molly O’Brien, Columbus

Arneda Yarbrough, Racine Horlick

Players-Boys

James Kimble, Milwaukee North

Tom Mitchell, Monroe

Troy Rudoll, Sheboygan North

Shannon Smith, Dominican

Bob Steif, Wausau East

Mike Wilkinson, Wisconsin Heights

Assistant Coaches

Steve Kaiser, Cuba City

Tom Nuenschwander, Milton

College Coaches

Lisa Stone, St. Louis University/Wisconsin/Drake

Ted Van Dellen, UW-Oshkosh

High School Coaches

Jim Benesh, Sturgeon Bay

Tim Chase, Beaver Dam

Steve Collins, Madison Memorial

Phil Jones, Milwaukee Bay View

Gary Kuehl, North Fond du Lac

Tim Matthies, Lakeside Lutheran

John Miron, Freedom/Kimberly

Brian Senn, Birchwood

Lora Staveness, Edgewood

Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids

