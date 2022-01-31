WBCA announces latest Hall of Fame class

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced the latest Hall of Fame induction class. The Class of 2022 will be inducted on September 24th in Wisconsin Dells.
2022 WBCA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Friends of the Game
Nicholas Kartos, Founder of WisSports.net
Keith Noll, Team Wisconsin/Viking Club AAU
Referees
Bernie Barribeau, Oshkosh
Dean Oscar, Reedsburg
Players-Girls
Mistie Bass, Janesville Parker
Nicki (Taggart) Collen, Platteville
Kris Hey, Wauwatosa East
Stephanie (Schmitz) Janke, Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Molly O’Brien, Columbus
Arneda Yarbrough, Racine Horlick
Players-Boys
James Kimble, Milwaukee North
Tom Mitchell, Monroe
Troy Rudoll, Sheboygan North
Shannon Smith, Dominican
Bob Steif, Wausau East
Mike Wilkinson, Wisconsin Heights
Assistant Coaches
Steve Kaiser, Cuba City
Tom Nuenschwander, Milton
College Coaches
Lisa Stone, St. Louis University/Wisconsin/Drake
Ted Van Dellen, UW-Oshkosh
High School Coaches
Jim Benesh, Sturgeon Bay
Tim Chase, Beaver Dam
Steve Collins, Madison Memorial
Phil Jones, Milwaukee Bay View
Gary Kuehl, North Fond du Lac
Tim Matthies, Lakeside Lutheran
John Miron, Freedom/Kimberly
Brian Senn, Birchwood
Lora Staveness, Edgewood
Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids