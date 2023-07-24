'We always support each other,' Forward Madison player's fútbol family represents at Women's World Cup

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's not very common to have one professional soccer player in your family, much less two. Three is nearly unheard of, but it's something Forward Madison defenseman Stephen Payne's family has done.
Payne is the middle child between two sisters, and all three play professional soccer. His oldest sister, Toni, is playing in her first World Cup with Nigeria this summer. His youngest sister, Nicole, plays for Paris Saint-Germain.
"I'm just proud of them," he said.
Playing soccer is something the Paynes have always done as a family.
"We've been training with each other since we were kids," Stephen said. "Our dad trained us when we were younger. We've always just been building each other up, supporting each other. I've been going to their youth soccer tournaments since I was a kid. I remember the car rides. Now, we're in the professional ranks. We just always support each other, it's always competitive within the family."
Payne says the experience of having his two sisters in his corner has paid off, with all three of them always supporting each other on and off the pitch.
"We all understand the life," Stephen said. "We know that it's hard work, and we're always going to be there for each other at the end of the day supporting each other all the time."
Stephen is unable to attend the World Cup due to Forward Madison being in the middle of its season, but he says he has watched every minute of Toni playing.
Nigeria played to a 0-0 tie against Canada in game one of the World Cup. Its next game of the group stage is against Australia on Thursday.