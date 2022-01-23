'We disagree': Bucks release statement regarding Grayson Allen suspension

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Dane and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&