'We disagree': Bucks release statement regarding Grayson Allen suspension

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Following the announcement of Grayson Allen's one-game suspension, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement disagreeing with the league's decision.
“We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday’s game vs. New York.”
Allen, who was acquired this offseason, was ejected from Friday's win over the Bulls following a flagrant two foul on Chicago guard Alex Caruso.
Caruso suffered a broken wrist as a result of the play and will be out for at least six to eight weeks.
The Bucks will travel to Cleveland for a Central Division showdown with the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.