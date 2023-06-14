 Skip to main content
'We'll always be best friends': UW defensive line coach Greg Scruggs balances football and fatherhood

  • Updated
  • 0
Greg and Koven Scruggs

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has won two Super Bowl titles and coached at the collegiate and professional levels, but the most important title to him is "Dad."

"I want my son to remember the time that he spent with Dad and the time that Dad invested in him," Scruggs said. 

The value of time is something Greg learned at a young age after his father passed away.

"Not having him around for the first time I played sports, the first state championship in basketball, getting a scholarship he never would have known, playing in the National Football League, winning Super Bowls, having my own children, you know, getting married. Those types of things that he wasn't around for it, let me know that I want to make sure that I am there for him,"  he said.

Scruggs family pic

Scruggs is a father of two. His oldest son, Koven, is six years old and Avery is two and a half months old. Coaching doesn’t allow for a lot of family time, which is why Greg often brings Koven to work with him.

"When I was coaching in New York, he came to training camp practices," Scruggs said. "He's working football camp with me this year, so he's been to more than the average, you know, but the big thing for me is just, I don't necessarily want to make him play football, I want him to see dad in this natural kind of environment. I want him to just get the experience of being with Dad at work." 

It’s also a way for Greg to show his players a different side of him.

"Well, that's important," Scruggs said. "I want them to see what it's like to have structure, to have discipline with your young man but to also love him up."

Greg Scruggs and Koven Scruggs

That message resonated with the defensive line room.

"It goes to show what type of father, what type of man he is," said UW defensive end Isaiah Mullens. "You have a lot of respect for that. Obviously, your family and you being a father is the most important thing, and it was good to see another male figure do that." 

As for Koven, he’s enjoying every minute of being a football coach’s son.

"All the drills and drive with him, talk with him," Koven said. "Just keeping him happy."

He said it perfectly: keeping each other happy is what it’s all about.

"You know, you want your boy, it's my job to keep him happy, right," Scruggs said. "If my son says he wants to keep me happy, well then, we'll always work together, and we will always be best friends." 

"I'll always love him, and I will never forget him," Koven said. 

