Wesley Matthews makes guest appearance at back to school event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bucks star and Madison Memorial graduate Wesley Matthews was back in town for the "Back-2-School Free Haircutz" event on Sunday.
Matthews made a special appearance at the Alliant Energy Center, where students K-12 were getting their hair cut for free by local barbers. Matthews grew up getting his hair cut by Jeff Patterson at JP Hair Design, and Matthews wanted to come back to show his support.
"To see his growth and what he has done in this community is amazing," Matthews said. "It's incredible. You know, from the ground up and to be back home, be here, you know, I think I had a prom dance in this exact building, so I mean everything is full circle and to be able to just be a part of what JP Hair Design is doing and staying in the community, it's love."