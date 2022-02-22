Why Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski is a finalist for the Jeff Sauer Award

WKOW (MADISON)-- The Jeff Sauer Award recognizes good hockey players being great people. That is an excellent description for Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski.
"He's tough as nails, not afraid of anyone, really genuine, very team oriented and selfless," Edgewood Hockey Coach Pete Rothering said.
"He is going to put everybody else before himself," Senior Captain Parker Murn said.
That's why many people may not know what he did for four years off the ice.
"I think it would definitely come as a surprise to some people," Budzinski said.
When he was not on the ice, the senior defenseman volunteered at the Jefferson Retirement Home.
"Before my grandma passed away, she always really wanted to learn how to use new technology, so I helped her out with that a lot, and I thought that was really cool," Budzinski said. "So after she passed away, I reached out to the retirement home, and I asked if I could help other elderly people to learn how to use technology."
Budzinski volunteered there for four years. During the pandemic when he couldn't volunteer in person, he wrote letters to the residents. The letters served as a boost in morale during an uncertain time.
"We were on lockdown for a long time where everything was in their apartments," Jefferson Assistant General Manager Dani Hoskin said. "We couldn't have activities. We couldn't have guests in so just getting a letter even from somebody you didn't know can really boost your spirit."
Winning this award would be the icing on top of his high school career.
"Ultimately our success ten years from now probably won't be remembered that much, but I think it's very important people don't forget what type of a person you were, how you interacted with them, and that's something that's very important to me," Budzinski said.
The award will be presented March 3 at the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches annual banquet prior to the state tournament.