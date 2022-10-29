 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA boys' soccer, girls' volleyball sectional title highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Boys Soccer 2022 State

(WKOW) -- Trips to the state tournament are on the line in both boys' soccer and girls' volleyball. Check out the big highlights from some of the local games on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you