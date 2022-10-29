(WKOW) -- Trips to the state tournament are on the line in both boys' soccer and girls' volleyball. Check out the big highlights from some of the local games on Saturday.
WIAA boys' soccer, girls' volleyball sectional title highlights
Pablo Iglesias
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today