MADISON (WKOW)-- WIAA high school boys' soccer teams faced off in the sectional semifinals on Thursday. In Division 1, Middleton advanced to the sectional finals with a 2-0 win over Madison West. The Cardinals will face Verona on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. In Division 2, Oregon advanced to the sectional finals with a 3-0 win over Elkhorn. The Panthers will face Monona Grove on Saturday.
WIAA boys' soccer sectional semifinals
- Karley Marotta
-
- Updated
- 0
Karley Marotta
