 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WIAA boys' soccer sectional semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA-Soccer-2016

MADISON (WKOW)-- WIAA high school boys' soccer teams faced off in the sectional semifinals on Thursday. In Division 1, Middleton advanced to the sectional finals with a 2-0 win over Madison West. The Cardinals will face Verona on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line. In Division 2, Oregon advanced to the sectional finals with a 3-0 win over Elkhorn. The Panthers will face Monona Grove on Saturday. 

Tags

Recommended for you