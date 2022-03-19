WIAA Division 1 Championship: Neenah takes home the gold ball in 28th tournament appearance

MADISON (WKOW) — Neenah claimed the 2022 WIAA Boys Division 2 State Basketball title with a win over Brookfield Central.
Returning to the tournament for the 28th time, they took the gold ball home with a final score of 64-52 over the Lancers
It’s the fourth gold ball in school history.
Neenah got ahead in the first half, but it stayed pretty close initially. The team's largest lead was 5 points, which lasted until there was 10:01 left in the half — when Jack Daugherty scored to make it 12-9.
Neenah later scored 12 straight points in the course of three minutes, bringing the score to 28-14. The team found most of its first-half points in three players: Chevalier Emery Jr., JJ Paider and Carter Thomas.
Brookfield Central relied on Andrew Rohde, who had 18 points in the first half, 12 of which game from threes.
Neenah went into the half with a nine-point lead, 31-22.
Brookfield Central worked to knock down Neenah’s lead, and going three-for-three did just that — putting only five points between them with 12:46 left.
Just as quickly as the Lancers knocked the gap down, the Rockets brought it back out. A three from Brady Corso made it 46-37 with 10:13 left.
Brookfield Central struggled to score throughout the second half, seeing Rohde’s opportunities to score become limited. They went over eight minutes without adding to their point total. At that same time, Neenah had a 10-point run.
The drought ended after Drew Edmond scored with 2:35 to go, but the Lancers still couldn’t catch up to Neenah’s ever-growing lead.