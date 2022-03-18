WIAA Division 1 Semi-Final: 2 free throws from Bennet Murray in final seconds of semi-final sends Brookfield Central to championship

MADISON (WKOW) —Brookfield Central advances to the Division 1 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Menomonee Falls.
Both teams scored several three-pointers in the first half. Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble had two. Brookfield Central’s Andrew Rohde also had two, Drew Edmond and Robert Bloom each sunk one.
With both teams finding success from the three-point line and underneath the net, the score stayed close. Menomonee Falls held onto a slight lead the entire time, going into halftime 28-23.
The second half was similar to that of the first in terms of three-point shots. Jack Daughtery sank one for Brookfield Central, followed immediately by Steven Clay for Menomonee Falls. Rohde and Edmond also sank threes later in the half.
But Brookfield Central ended up in a score drought worth over three minutes that ended with a jumper from Rohde with 3:30 left.
Menomonee Falls saw its own score drought of over three minutes, taking place in the final minutes of the game. In that time, Menomonee Falls’ lead dropped to one, after a layup from Bennet Murray with 17 seconds left.
A personal foul on Greg Kemp Jr. in the final seconds of the game led to Murray sinking two free throws and giving Brookfield Central the lead with three seconds left. The game nearly went to overtime, but a shot from Trimble didn’t make it through the net. Brookfield Central moves onto the Division 1 Championship Game with a 51-50 win.
Brookfield Central plays Neenah in the Championship Game on Saturday.