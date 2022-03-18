WIAA Division 1 Semi-Final: Neenah holds onto lead, moves onto Championship Game

MADISON (WKOW) — Neenah advances to the Division 1 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Racine.
Neenah scored first in the semi-final game and didn’t let the lead go in the first half. Two players contributed double-digit points in the half: Chevalier Emery Jr with 10 and JJ Paider with 12.
Racine Case had a number of players reach the net, but also struggled with periodic scoring droughts. By halftime Neenah was up 29-18.
In the second half Neenah continued to grow its lead, at one time getting ahead by 16 points.
Racine Case sat Adrian Bryant, one of the players who had the most points in the first half, for part of the second half. He was substituted out with 14:07 left after his fourth personal foul and didn’t return to the floor for around eight minutes.
After returning, Bryant would help lessen Neenah’s lead. His three-pointer with 3:24 to go put them down by six at 50-44. Back-to-back scores from Amari Jedkins shrank the lead even further, 50-48 with 2:58 left.
Neenah held onto the slight lead, winning their 26th straight game and moving onto the Championship.
Paider ended up with 17 points, Emery Jr had 16 and Brady Corso 14 for Neenah. Bryand and Jedkins both had 13 and Terryon Brumby had 14 for Racine Case.
Neenah plays the winner of the Menomonee Falls vs. Brookfield Central game on Saturday.