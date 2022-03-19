WIAA Division 2 Championship: Pewaukee wins back-to-back titles

MADISON (WKOW) — Pewaukee claimed the 2022 WIAA Boys Division 2 State Basketball title with a win over La Crosse Central.
The defending champion’s took the gold ball this year by a final score of 67-48 over the Riverhawks
It's the second gold ball in school history.
Pewaukee took an early lead with two threes from Milan Momcilovic, a three from Ashton Janowski and a three from Nick Janowski.
Nic Williams kept La Crosse Central competitive by sinking three two-point shots. Between Williams, Noah Compan and Devon Fielding’s scores, Pewaukee's lead stayed within four points for the first eight minutes of the game.
A three from Williams gave La Crosse Central their first lead with nine minutes left in the half. The leading team changed over eight times, but ultimately Pewaukee was up 30-25 going into the half.
The Janowski brothers contributed 17 of Pewaukee’s 30 points, with 15 of them coming from the three-point line. The rest of the points came from Momcilovic.
Nick Janowski started the second half with yet another three, which was followed soon after by a three from Ashton. With two points from Momcilovic sandwiched between the three’s, Pewaukee’s lead grew to 11, 38-27 with 15:31 to go.
With 10:02 left Logan Dobberstein sunk a three of his own, expanding Pewaukee’s lead to 46-30.
La Crosse Central took about as many shots as Pewaukee but struggled to send the ball through the net, finding themselves in an over four-minute scoring drought. Fielding ended the drought with a three, but his score followed immediately by a three from Nick Janowski and a three from Kollen Osterman. Then Fielding drained a three again, making it 54-42 with 5:47 left.
Two minutes later, and with two more successful three-point shots, Pewaukee’s lead was out to 22 points, which proved to be unsurmountable for La Crosse Central.
Both Nick and Aston Janowski scored 19 points, Momcilovic ended with 17 points for Pewaukee.
La Crosse Central's lead scorer was Fielding, with 17.