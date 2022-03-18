WIAA Division 2 Semi-Final: Devon Fielding secures La Crosse Central's Championship appearance with late 3-point shot

MADISON (WKOW) — La Crosse Central advances to the Division 2 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Westosha.
Westosha and La Crosse Central stayed neck-in-neck in the first half, with the largest lead being five points for Westosha.
The leading team changed six times in the half, with La Crosse Central briefly taking the lead with a three-point shot from Devon Fielding with 2:02 left.
Ultimately, Westosha’s Kenny Garth scored, tying the game 25-25 at halftime.
The second half continued to be just as close, with several lead changes and instances of a tied game. Eventually Westosha took the lead and grew it to much as 10 points. La Crosse Central cut that lead to two points after a steal by Noah Compan and layup by Felding with 3:21 left.
A missed free throw by Westosha’s Garth with 1:43 left led to La Crosse Central gaining possession of the ball. A successful three-point shot from Fielding with 24 seconds left put them up 52-51, which is the final score.
Fielding scored 20 and Compan 17 for La Crosse Central. Garth and Jack Rose each had 18 for Westosha.
La Crosse Central plays Pewaukee in the Championship on Saturday.