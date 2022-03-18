WIAA Division 2 Semi-Final: Pewaukee holds onto lead, moves onto Championship

MADISON (WKOW) — Pewaukee advances to the Division 2 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Ashwaubenon.
Pewaukee took control at the start of this energetic and fast-paced first half, scoring 10 points before Ashwaubenon made a basket worth two with 11:02 left.
Pewaukee’s largest lead was 12 points, with 8:34 left in the half. Ashwaubenon then cut down that lead to two points, 21-19 at halftime after a last second layup from Matthew Imig.
The second half started off with three-pointers for both teams. Zach Kelly and Jayden Schoen scored for Ashwaubenon, Nick Janowski for Pewaukee.
With under 10 minutes left, Ashwaubenon took the lead for the first time in the game after a three-pointer from Drew Tomashek. But the lead didn’t last long as Pewaukee’s Janowski followed it up with a three of his own, 37-36 with 8:53 left.
Pewaukee held onto the lead for the rest of the game, despite efforts from Ashwaubenon to close the gap. They are moving onto the Championship with a final score of 60-49.
Momcilovic had 18 and Josh Terrian 13 for Pewaukee. Tomashek got 16 points and Imig ended with 15.
Pewaukee plays the winner of the La Crosse Central vs. Westosha Central game on Saturday.