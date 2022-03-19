WIAA Division 3 Championship: Lake Country Lutheran takes lead in second half to win title

MADISON (WKOW) — Lake Country Lutheran claimed the 2022 WIAA Boys Division 3 State Basketball title with a win over West Salem.
The Lightning took the title with a final score of 67-56 over the Panthers.
It’s the first gold ball in school history.
West Salem and Lake Country Lutheran both struggled with scoring droughts in the first half. The lead went back and forth four times before West Salem held onto, despite Luke Haertle tying the game 29-29 with 1:01 to go. Brett McConkey followed Haertle’s score with a layup, putting West Salem up 31-29 at halftime.
Lake Country Lutheran immediately tied the game again in the second half, with a layup from Ben Lubbers. Then a three from Noah Howard gave them the lead for the first time since 10:06 was left in the first half, 34-31 with 15:40 to go.
The Lightning grew their lead to 14 with 10:16 left after a layup from Lubbers followed by another three from Howard. The Panthers shrank the lead to six, 51-45, after a three pointer from Carson Koepnick with 4:51 left.
But West Salem got no closer, despite draining two three-point shots in the final minutes, to winning the title.
Howard, who only scored two points in the first half, found his stride in the second. He ended up scoring 16 total. Haertle ended up with 14 and Lubbers 22.
Peter Lattos scored the most out of any player, giving the Panthers 23 points.