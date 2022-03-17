WIAA Division 3 Semi-Final: Lake Country Lutheran's Haertle, Howard secure team's spot in championship game

MADISON (WKOW) — Lake Country Lutheran advances to the Division 3 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Saint Thomas More.
While Saint Thomas More scored first, Lake Country Lutheran went five-for-five to start the game to gain the early lead.
Lake Country Lutheran’s Noah Howard and Luke Haertle scored the most in the first half. Howard scored 10 points, Haertle 14. Saint Thomas More’s top scorer was Sekou Konneh, with eight points in the half.
Going into halftime, Lake Country Lutheran was up 34-19.
In the second half, Haertle and Howard continued to help Lake Country Lutheran control the game and grow the team's lead. In total Heartle contributed 35, Howard 17.
Konneh scored 12, Amari McCottry 11 and Drew Reindl 8 for Saint Thomas More.
Lake Country Lutheran secured a trip to the championship game with a final score of 70-43
Lake Country Lutheran plays West Salem in the championship game on Saturday.