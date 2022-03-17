WIAA Division 3 Semi-Final: West Salem maintains lead over Brillion to move onto Championship Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — West Salem advances to the Division 3 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Brillion.
West Salem started the first half with the ball and scored twice before Brillion made a basket. But, the first half would stay pretty close, with the largest lead for West Salem only being nine points.
Brillion’s Jeremy Lorenz kept them competitive, scoring five times in the half. For West Salem, several players contributed to the lead: Brett McConkey and Carson Koepnick each scored three times, Peter Lattos twice.
The first half ended 30-21 after a last second shot by Koepnick went through the net.
In the second half, West Salem grew their lead over Brillion. In part, driven by Carson Koepnick scoring eight times, for a total of 26 points throughout the game.
At one point West Salem led by 17 points, but Brillion would narrow the lead down to as little as 9. Brillion saw limited scoring opportunities but found themselves at the free-throw line multiple times throughout the half as a result of several West Salem players getting into foul trouble.
West Salem went on to win 71-61.
West Salem plays the winner of the Lake Country Lutheran vs. Saint Thomas More game on Saturday.