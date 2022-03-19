WIAA Division 4 Championship: Roncalli's second half performances leads to championship win

MADISON (WKOW) — Roncalli claimed the 2022 WIAA Boys Division 4 State Basketball title with a win over Milwaukee Academy of Science.
Roncalli, making their first appearance in the tournament since 2019, took the gold ball this year with a final score of 55-45 over the Novas.
It's the second gold ball in school history.
Neither team dominated over the other in the first half, and the largest gap between the leading team was only five points. The lead changed over three times and the game was tied three times in the half.
Milwaukee Academy of Science found 12 of its first half points from three-point shots taken by Agape Keys Jr., Devin Brown and Jamarion Batemon. Roncalli also sank four three-pointers, at the hands of Ryan Fischer, Brayden Yanda, Reece Stangle and Joseph Witczak.
A layup right before the clock ran out from Stangel put Roncalli up 24-22 going into halftime.
Roncalli’s Luke Pautz put up four points and Witczak two, making it 30-22 — an eight-point lead that’s the largest margin of the game so far.
It took until 10:41 was left on the clock for Milwaukee Academy of Science to score in the second half, making it 35-24 after Brown made two free throws. Hannah's free throws knocked down Roncalli’s lead to eight with 2:29 left, but they got no closer to taking the title.
For Milwaukee Academy of Science, they were led by Keys Jr and Hannah who both scored 12, and Tayshawn Bridges who had 11.
Pautz scored the most of everyone, with 17.