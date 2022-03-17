WIAA Division 4 Semi-Final: Milwaukee Academy of Science takes edge over Cameron, advances to championship game

MADISON (WKOW) — Milwaukee Academy of Science advances to the Division 4 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Cameron.
Milwaukee Academy of Science took the lead fast in the first half of the semi-final matchup, but it took until 7:55 left in gameplay and back-to-back scores for there to be a significant lead, 26-13.
Cameron, which had fewer opportunities to take shots at the basket (24 compared to 45), found points in the hands of Tyson Lucas, who scored 13; along with Grant Paetzold and Brady Quinn who each scored 6.
For Milwaukee Academy of Science, Nacir Beamon and Davion Hannah scored the most in the first half; 13 and 8, respectively.
Milwaukee Academy of Science’s first half lead grew to as much as 26 points. Near the end of the half Cameron knocked it down slightly to 18. Going into halftime,Milwaukee Academy of Science led 48-30.
In the second half, Milwaukee Academy of Science continued to expand their lead and the hands of Hannah. The team controlled possession of the ball and limited opportunities for Cameron to reach the net. In total Beamon scored 17 and Hannah scored 14.
For the Cameron Comets, Lucas only scored 10 more points — for a total of 23; Paetzold ended up scoring a total of 19 points.
Milwaukee Academy of Science goes to the championship game after winning 86-59.
Milwaukee Academy of Science plays the winner of the Roncalli vs. Marshall game on Saturday.