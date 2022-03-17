WIAA Division 4 Semi-Final: Roncalli takes last minute lead over Marshall to advance to championship game

MADISON (WKOW) — Roncalli advances to the Division 4 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Marshall.
At the start of the half, no team took obvious control of the game. Roncalli started the first half with back-to-back threes from Ryan Fischer and Reece Stangel, but Marshall was able to counter with a 6-0 run at the hands of Reid Truschinski and Cole Denniston.
The lead bounced back-and-forth between Roncalli and Marshall in the first few minutes, and there was no more than four points ever separating them for the first nine minutes of play.
But Marshall eventually took the lead and held onto it, going into halftime 26-19.
The second half stayed just as exciting, with Roncalli narrowing Marshall’s lead down to five with 13:06 left in the game. Marshall expanded the lead back to nine, but Roncalli took the lead with a three pointer from Fischer, making it 44-43 with 2:07 left.
Roncalli held onto its last minute lead, advancing to the championship game with a final score of 50-43
Roncalli plays Milwaukee Academy of Science in the Division 4 Championship Game on Saturday.