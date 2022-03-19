WIAA Division 5 Championship: Randolph takes home 11th title win

MADISON (WKOW) — Randolph claimed the 2022 WIAA Boys Division 5 State Basketball title with a win over Bangor Saturday at the Kohl Center.
The team took the gold ball this year by a final score of 65-51.
It’s the 11th gold ball in school history.
Bangor took the initial lead, but a bucket from Travis Alvin tied the game with 12:46 to go in the half. Although there were two instances of a tied game in the first half, Randolph eventually took the lead and held onto it. Randolph went into halftime up five with a score of 30-25.
In the first half, Randolph didn’t score a single three point shot and Bangor had two from Gunnar Ellenburg. But in the second half, Karter Meredith sank two, helping Randolph continue to grow their lead over Bangor to 48-30 with 10:40 left.
Bangor tried to limit the chances for Sam Grieger, who set a Division 5 record by scoring 41 points in Randolph’s semi final game against Gibraltar, to make a shot at the net. Still, he was one of the top scorers for Randolph, amassing 21 in total. Notably, Grieger fared well at the free throw line, making 11 of 12 shots.
Grieger may not have been able to get to the net as often, but other Randolph players could: Alvin scored 21, Ben Nieman had 11 and Meredith 10.
Randolph maintained around a 20-point lead for most of the half. A score from Chase Horstman knocked it to 14 with 17 seconds left, but Bangor wouldn’t be able to get any closer to taking the title.
Ellenburg scored 14, Dustin McDonald had 13 and Will Reader 10 for Bangor.